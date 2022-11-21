Glover has 18, Samford defeats Texas Southern 78-63

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (AP) — Ques Glover scored 18 points as Samford beat Texas Southern 78-63 on Sunday night.

Glover was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Bulldogs (5-0). Logan Dye scored 11 points, going 4 of 7 from the field. Achor Achor finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (1-6) were led in scoring by Davon Barnes, who finished with 30 points. John Walker III added 15 points for Texas Southern. Joirdon Karl Nicholas also put up six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.