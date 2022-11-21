Partly Cloudy
Odom scores 27, Georgia State takes down UNC Asheville 74-68

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwon Odom’s 27 points helped Georgia State defeat UNC Asheville 74-68 on Sunday night.

Odom also added seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-2). Danny Stubbs scored 16 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Kalin Brooks shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tajion Jones led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Drew Pember added 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UNC Asheville. In addition, Alex Caldwell had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

