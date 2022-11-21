Clear
English scores 17 to lead McNeese past Lamar 66-57

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Trae English scored 17 points as McNeese beat Lamar 66-57 on Sunday night.

English made 5 of 12 shots from 3-points range for the Cowboys (2-3). Rhyjon Blackwell and Johnathan Massie both scored 11.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (3-3) with 19 points. Adam Hamilton posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Terry Anderson scored 12.

NEXT UP

McNeese’s next game is Wednesday against Baylor on the road, while Lamar visits SMU on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

