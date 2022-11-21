No. 24 Texas A&M dumps Loyola Chicago 67-49 at tournament

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Backup Henry Coleman III scored 13 points and Julius Marble scored 11 points and No. 24-ranked Texas A&M beat Loyola Chicago 67-49 on Sunday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tyrece Radford made a layup to break a 9-all tie and the Aggies led the rest of the game. Texas A&M built a 33-22 halftime lead and extended it to 52-32 on Marble’s layup with 9:53 remaining.

Texas A&M got balance in its offensive attack as nine players entered the scoring column. Reserve Wade Taylor IV scored 10 points for the Aggies. Despite shooting 4 for 17 from beyond the 3-point line, Texas A&M went 18 for 32 inside the arc.

Philip Alston scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Loyola Chicago.

The Aggies (3-2) lost two of three at the tournament, opening with an 88-79 loss against Murray State before getting thumped by Colorado 103-75.

The Ramblers (2-3) built a three-game losing streak at the invitational by getting beat 85-66 by Tulsa and 70-48 by Boise State.

