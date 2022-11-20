Clear
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

By AP News

Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday.

With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again. Creighton lead 25-12 at the end of one and expanded the margin to 49-26 at halftime.

Morgan Maly scored 14 points with four of her five made baskets coming from beyond the 3-point line and Carly Bachelor scored 10 for Creighton.

Maya McDermott scored 14 points and reserve Ryley Goebel scored 14 for Northern Iowa.

