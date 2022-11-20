Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seton Hall wins 82-44 against Wagner

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points as Seton Hall beat Wagner 82-44 on Sunday night.

Dawes added three steals for the Pirates (3-1). Tray Jackson scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Rahmir Moore led the Seahawks (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Wagner also got seven points and four steals from Delonnie Hunt. In addition, Julian Brown finished with six points.

Seton Hall entered halftime up 35-22. Dawes paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Seton Hall outscored Wagner in the second half by 25 points, with Jackson scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 