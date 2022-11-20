Mostly Clear
Smith, Jeffers score 17, Radford wins 90-75 against Army

By AP News

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 17 points helped Radford defeat Army 90-75 on Sunday.

Smith added five assists for the Highlanders (3-2). Josiah Jeffers scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and added seven assists. Bryan Antoine recorded 15 points and was 5 of 12 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

Chris Mann finished with 23 points for the Black Knights (2-3). Jalen Rucker added 18 points and six rebounds for Army. In addition, Coleton Benson had 15 points.

Radford’s next game is Wednesday at William & Mary. Army plays Princeton on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

