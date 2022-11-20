Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wahab scores 23 to lead Georgetown over La Salle 69-62

By AP News

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 23 points as Georgetown beat La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.

Wahab added seven rebounds for the Hoyas (3-2). Brandon Murray scored 16 points with six rebounds.

The Explorers (2-3) were led by the 14 points of Jhamir Brickus. Anwar Gill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Khalil Brantley finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

La Salle outscored Georgetown by 13 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Georgetown is a Wednesday matchup with American at home, while La Salle hosts Binghamton on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 