Holmes powers No. 12 Indiana to 92-55 win over Quinnipiac

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Indiana to a 92-55 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Holmes sank 8 of 9 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for Indiana (5-0). Freshman Yarden Garzon made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 14. Grace Berger pitched in with 13 points and six assists, while Alyssa Geary had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting.

Garzon hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the first quarter as the Hoosiers took a 27-12 lead. Holmes had 11 points in the second quarter and Indiana led 49-26 at halftime.

Mikala Morris led the Bobcats (2-2) with 16 points and five assists. Jackie Grisdale sank two 3-pointers and scored 10.

The Hoosiers shot 53% overall and made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Quinnipiac shot 41.7% overall and made 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

The two schools played each other for the first time last season — a 67-59 win for Indiana.

Indiana will host Auburn on Friday.

___

