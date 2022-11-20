Mostly Clear
Reyna scores 27, Campbell routs Kennesaw State 85-61

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Juan Reyna’s 27 points helped Campbell defeat Kennesaw State 85-61 on Sunday.

Reyna shot 7 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (3-2).

Anthony Dell’Orso added 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for Campbell. Jesus Carralero scored 16 with seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood led the way for the Owls (4-2) with 17 points. Terrell Burden added 15 points.

NEXT UP

Campbell’s next game is Wednesday against Jacksonville at home. Kennesaw State visits VCU on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

