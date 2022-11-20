Murray State earns 77-60 victory over Tulsa

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jamari Smith had 19 points, Jacobi Wood flirted with a triple-double, and Murray State defeated Tulsa 77-60 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

Wood had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Kenny White Jr. had 16 points.

Bryant Selebangue led the Golden Hurricane (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 11 points and two steals for Tulsa. Anthony Pritchard finished with 10 points and six assists.

Murray State led Tulsa 41-28 at the half, with Smith (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Murray State outscored Tulsa by four points over the final half, while White led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Murray State’s next game is Saturday against Chattanooga on the road, while Tulsa visits Oklahoma State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.