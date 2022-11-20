Clear
Brown puts up 20 as Norfolk State beats Alabama A&M 89-83

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Caheim Brown scored 20 points as Norfolk State beat Alabama A&M 89-83 Saturday at the ATL Has Something to Say HBCU Challenge.

Brown was 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Spartans (4-2). Christian Ings added 15 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists. Dana Tate recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Messiah Thompson led the Bulldogs (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. Alabama A&M also got 17 points from Dailin Smith. In addition, Garrett Hicks had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Norfolk State next plays Tuesday against Saint Mary’s (MD) at home, and Alabama A&M will host Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

