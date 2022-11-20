Clear
George, Traore spark BYU to 87-73 victory over Nicholls

By AP News

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Fousseyni Traore scored 15 with eight boards and BYU cruised to an 87-73 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Rudi Williams sank all six of his free throws and scored 10 for the Cougars (3-1).

Marek Nelson led the Colonels (0-3) in scoring with 15 points. Jalen White added 12 points, while Micah Thomas scored 11.

NEXT UP

BYU’s next game is Wednesday against USC. Nicholls State hosts Jarvis Christian on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

