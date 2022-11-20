Clear
Tyson leads Seattle U to 80-68 victory over Portland

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 18 points as Seattle U beat Portland 80-68 on Saturday night.

Tyson sank 4 of 10 from 3-point range for the Redhawks (4-0). Alex Schumacher scored 14 points and snagged eight rebounds. Emeka Udenyi finished 6 of 7 from the floor, scoring 12 with six rebounds.

The Pilots (4-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Moses Wood added 11 points and seven rebounds for Portland. Alden Applewhite had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Seattle U’s next game is Wednesday against Pacific Lutheran at home, while Portland takes on North Carolina on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

