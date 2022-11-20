Mostly Clear
Reid scores 16 as Gardner-Webb beats N.C. A&T 66-64

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 16 points as Gardner-Webb beat N.C. A&T 66-64 on Saturday night.

Reid also contributed eight rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-4). Quest Aldridge scored 13 points, going 5 of 11 (3 for 7 from distance). Julien Soumaoro was 2-of-6 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Aggies (1-3) were led by Demetric Horton, who recorded 15 points. Marcus Watson added 14 points, five assists and two blocks for N.C. A&T. Jeremy Robinson also had 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Gardner-Webb’s next game is Saturday against North Carolina Central on the road. N.C. A&T visits Wofford on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

