Youngstown State defeats UCSD 73-54

By AP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night.

Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

J’Raan Brooks finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (1-4). Justin DeGraaf added nine points and six rebounds for UCSD. Francis Nwaokorie also recorded eight points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

