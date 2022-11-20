Mostly Clear
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Burden scores 19 in Kennesaw St. win over Appalachian St.

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terrell Burden’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Appalachian State 71-67 on Saturday night.

Burden also had six assists and three steals for the Owls (4-1). Brandon Stroud scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (3-2) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 13 points. Donovan Gregory added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Appalachian State. Dibaji Walker also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Kennesaw State takes on Campbell and Appalachian State hosts SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 