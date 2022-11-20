Mostly Clear
E. Washington beats N. Colorado 45-21, snaps 3-game skid

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.

Visperas, in his first career start, completed 17 of 21 passes for 235 yards and his 6-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. Altahir finished with 23 carries for 153 yards rushing.

Dylan McCaffrey threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Noah Ford and Nick Ciccio picked off a pass from Visperas and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to give Northern Colorado (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky) a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter. Silas Perreiah answered with a 2-yard touchdown run and, after the Bears went three-and-out, Visperas hit Altahir for a 7-yard TD to give Eastern Washinton (3-8, 2-6) the lead for good at 21-14 with 28 seconds left in the first half.

Elijah Dotson had 121 yards rushing on 28 carries for Northern Colorado.

