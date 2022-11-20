Mostly Clear
Vidal’s 242 yards lead Troy past UL Monroe 34-16

By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 242 yards, Antonio Showers returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown, and Troy defeated Louisiana-Monroe 34-16 on Saturday.

Vidal’s fourth career 100-yard game included two touchdown runs of five yards. The first gave the Trojans a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers ran for two touchdowns and passed for 145 yards. UL Monroe (4-7, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) managed only 228 yards on offense.

Troy (9-2, 6-1) is tied with South Alabama for first place in the West Division. Troy finishes the regular season at Arkansas State and South Alabama has a home game against Old Dominion.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

