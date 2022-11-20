Mostly Clear
Webb runs, passes Jacksonville State past Central Arkansas

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 163 yards and ran for 132, leading Jacksonville State to a 40-17 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Webb threw a 25-yard TD pass to Anwar Lewis in the second quarter and ran for a 2-yard score late in the game. Jacksonville State recorded a safety on a blocked punt.

The Gamecocks (9-2, 5-0 Atlantic Sun) finished first in the conference but are not eligible for the postseason.

Central Arkansas (5-6, 3-2) got 349 yards passing from Will McElvain. Myles Butler had 120 yards receiving on five receptions and Kylin James caught seven for 106 yards.

