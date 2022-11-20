Mostly Clear
William & Mary earns 76-67 win against Army

By AP News

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had 21 points in William & Mary’s 76-67 victory against Army on Saturday night.

Wight also contributed nine rebounds for the Tribe (2-3). Anders Nelson scored 14 points to go with six assists and three steals. Chris Mullins had 11 points.

Chris Mann led the way for the Black Knights (2-2) with 17 points and two blocks. Army also got 16 points and four assists from Coleton Benson. Jalen Rucker finished with 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

