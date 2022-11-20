Quisenberry’s 25 lead Fordham over UIC 79-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 25 points as Fordham beat UIC 79-65 on Saturday night.

Quisenberry was 10 of 16 shooting for the Rams (3-1). Khalid Moore scored 14 points and Kyle Rose had 11.

Toby Okani led the Flames (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Christian Jones added nine points for UIC. Cameron Fens also had eight points.

Quisenberry scored 10 points in the first half and Fordham went into the break trailing 40-33. Quisenberry’s 15-point second half helped Fordham close out the 14-point victory.

Both teams next play Monday. Fordham hosts Holy Cross and UIC plays Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.