Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88 on Saturday night.

Evee also had six assists for the Owls (3-2). Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 30 points for the Broncos (2-3). Jefferson Monegro added 21 points for Western Michigan. Titus Wright also recorded 18 points and eight rebounds.

Rice next plays Monday against Houston Baptist at home, and Western Michigan will square off against Georgia Southern on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

