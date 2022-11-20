Mostly Clear
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tsohonis’ 20 lead Long Beach St. past Saint Katherine 84-55

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 20 points helped Long Beach State defeat Saint Katherine 84-55 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis also added five steals for the Beach (2-2). Joel Murray added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and they also had five assists and six steals. Aboubacar Traore shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The NAIA-member Firebirds (0-2) were led in scoring by Bryan Romero, who finished with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Saint Katherine also got 13 points from JD Lloyd-Watson. In addition, Jacob Durham finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Long Beach State hosts Oakland in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 