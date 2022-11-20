Mostly Clear
Weber St. tops N. Arizona on Thompson’s late kick

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 220 yards and a touchdown, Kyle Thompson kicked four field goals, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and Weber State beat Northern Arizona 33-31 on Saturday.

Collin Robbins gave the Lumberjacks a 31-30 lead with a 39-yard field goal with 2:50 left.

Barron was brilliant on the final drive. He completed all four of his passes for 46 yards and had two carries for eight yards to keep the drive going.

The Wildcats (9-2, 6-2 Big Sky) put together an 11-play, 65-yard drive to set up Thompson’s field goal.

Weber State will wait to see if they earn an at-large big to the FCS playoffs after winning three of its last four games.

RJ Martinez threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns for NAU (3-8, 2-6).

