American wins 58-53 against NJIT

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Stephens scored 14 points as American beat NJIT 58-53 on Saturday night.

Stephens added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Eagles (2-2). Matt Rogers scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Geoff Sprouse shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Highlanders (0-4) were led in scoring by Miles Coleman, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. NJIT also got eight points and nine rebounds from Kevin Osawe. In addition, Da’mir Faison finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

American’s next game is Wednesday against Georgetown on the road, while NJIT visits Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

