All-purpose QB Harris dances through Rice in UTSA’s 41-7 win

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Frank Harris accounted for five touchdowns and 227 yards and Conference USA-leading UTSA smashed Rice 41-7 on Saturday.

Harris was 11-for-14 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns while running for 124 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns. Harris’ 63- and 15-yard scoring runs put the Roadrunners (9-2, 7-0) ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. His 5-yard pass to Zakhari Franklin just before the quarter ended made it a three-score game.

Down 41-0 just into the fourth, AJ Padgett threw a 43-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner to get the Owls (5-6, 3-4) on the board.

Padgett, Shawqi Itraish and Wiley Green combined to complete 20-of-42 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Rice.

