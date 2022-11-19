Clear
Missouri St. runs past Indiana St., 24-7 in season finale

By AP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kevon Latulas had 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown, Jacardia Wright added 85 yards and two touchdowns and Missouri State closed out its season with a 24-7 win over Indiana State on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears were ranked as high as No. 4 in the FCS at one point in the season but stumbled to five straight losses. Missouri State (5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley Football Conference) won three of its last four games. This is the first season the Bears will not make the FCS playoffs in Bobby Petrino’s three years as head coach.

Wright, who scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, scored from 5 yards out early in the fourth quarter to stake Missouri State to a 17-7 lead. Latulas punched in from the 1 with 4:21 left to set the final margin.

Justin Dinka scored the lone touchdown for the Sycamores (2-9, 1-7) on a 61-yard run early in the second quarter.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

