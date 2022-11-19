Clear
DeMorat throws for record 6TDs in Fordham win over Colgate

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for a school record six touchdowns and Trey Sneed ran for 230 yards and a touchdown and Fordham outpaced Colgate 52-38 on Saturday.

Fordham (9-2, 5-1) closed the season with a three-game winning streak and winners of six of their last seven. The Rams, however, missed a chance for a share of the Patriot League crown when Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0) smashed Georgetown 47-10. The Rams will now wait to see if they’ve earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.

Michael Brescia threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and a touchdown for Colgate (3-8, 2-4).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

