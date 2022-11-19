Semptimphelter leads Bucknell rally past Marist

Nick Semptimphelter threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Bucknell rallied in the second half to beat Marist 24-13 on Saturday in a non-conference, season-ending game for both teams.

Down 13-3 at halftime, Semptimphelter threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Rushawn Baker with 5:02 left in the third quarter. Semptimphelter ran it in from 10 yards out early in the fourth and Baker closed it out with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Amin Woods ran for two touchdowns and 93 yards for Marist (4-7).

Bucknell (3-8) finished with a two-game win streak, the first time the Bison have won back-to-back contests since their abbreviated spring season in 2020.

The Red Foxes ended their season with a two-game losing streak.

