Clear
38.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robertson’s 23 lead Mercer over Winthrop 77-68

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Kamar Robertson scored 23 points as Mercer beat Winthrop 77-68 on Saturday.

Robertson also added five rebounds for the Bears (2-2). David Craig added 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Jah Quinones shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the way for the Eagles (2-3) with 24 points. Kelton Talford added 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop. Toneari Lane also recorded 14 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Mercer is a matchup Monday with Florida State on the road. Winthrop takes on Southern Miss on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 