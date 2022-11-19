Clear
McClain helps Hartford rout Houghton College 98-32

By AP News

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Briggs McClain’s 20 points helped Hartford defeat Houghton College 98-32 on Saturday.

McClain was 8 of 11 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Hawks (2-3). Kurtis Henderson scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Braxton Jones added 10 points.

Esafe Taufahema led the way for the Highlanders (0-1) with 10 points. Koen Rolleman added nine points.

NEXT UP

Hartford hosts FDU-Florham in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

