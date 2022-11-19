Clear
38.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Thomasson’s 15 lead Niagara past Stetson 66-62 in Dublin

By AP News

DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 15 points as Niagara beat Stetson 66-62 on Saturday to win the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge game in Dublin, Ireland.

Thomasson was 5 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Purple Eagles (2-2). Bryce Moore scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Aaron Gray shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Stephan D. Swenson led the Hatters (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Jalen Blackmon added nine points for Stetson. Josh Smith also had eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Niagara plays Wednesday against D’Youville at home, and Stetson visits Campbell on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 