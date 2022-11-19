Bailey’s 2 TD passes help Drake beat Valparaiso 24-0

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Luke Bailey threw two touchdown passes, including an 80-yarder to Brandon Langdok, and Dorian Boyland ran for 33-yard TD to help Drake beat Valparaiso 24-0 Saturday.

On second-and-10 from the 20, Langdok slipped under the coverage, caught a short pass as he raced across the field and beat the Beacons secondary to the end zone to give Drake (3-8, 3-5 Pioneer League) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Boyland’s touchdown made it 17-0 before halftime and Bailey hit Sam Rodriguez for an 18-yard TD that capped the scoring with 11:05 to play.

Drake had just eight first downs but capitalized on four Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4) turnovers.

