Harkless propels UNLV to 78-68 victory over High Point

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point on Friday night.

Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

The Panthers (3-1) were led by Zach Austin, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden House scored 13.

Muoka scored eight points in the first half and UNLV went into halftime trailing 36-33. UNLV outscored High Point by 13 points in the second half. Harkless led the way with 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

UNLV’s next game is Tuesday against Southern Illinois. High Point plays Central Michigan on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

