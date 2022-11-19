Clear
CSU Fullerton slips past Pacific 94-91 in double overtime

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 27 points, Jalen Harris added 21 and sank four free throws in the final 56 seconds to help CSU Fullerton edge Pacific 94-91 in double overtime on Friday night.

Wrightsell had eight rebounds for the Titans (3-1). Vincent Lee recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way for the Tigers (2-2) with 19 points. Pacific also got 16 points and two blocks from Cam Denson. Tyler Beard had 15 points and three steals.

CSU Fullerton was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 70-70.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. CSU Fullerton hosts Westcliff while Pacific (CA) hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

