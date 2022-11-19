Clear
Harrison powers Grand Canyon to 81-48 romp over Grambling

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against Grambling on Friday night.

Harrison shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan and Noah Baumann scored 10 each. McGlothan added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (2-1) were led in scoring by Carte’Are Gordon, who finished with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Grand Canyon’s next game is Monday against Wichita State. Grambling visits Arizona State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

