Moody scores 22, Montana pulls away from Merrimack, 62-51

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 22 points and Montana pulled away in the second half to beat Merrimack, 62-51 on Friday night.

Moody knocked down 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Josh Bannan added a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, and Dischon Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-2).

Ziggy Reid led Merrimack (1-3) with 15 points. Jordan Derkack added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Javon Bennett added 10 points off the bench.

Montana plays host to Troy Saturday.

Merrimack plays St. Thomas-Minnesota Saturday in Missoula.

