Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night.

Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Red Wolves (2-2) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arkansas State also got 13 points from Malcolm Farrington. Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. UC Davis squares off against Sacramento State and Arkansas State hosts UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

