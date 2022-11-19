Clear
George Washington beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 69-64

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop’s 19 points helped George Washington defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 69-64 on Friday night.

Bishop was 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 11 from the line for the Colonials (3-1). Brendan Adams scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line and added five rebounds and six assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. made 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Ahamadou Fofana led the way for the Hawks (1-3) with 13 points. Chace Davis added 12 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Da’Shawn Phillip also had 11 points and three steals.

George Washington went into halftime leading Maryland-Eastern Shore 31-21. Bishop put up nine points in the half. Adams scored 15 points in the second half for George Washington.

George Washington hosts UCSD on Tuesday and Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Marist, also on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

