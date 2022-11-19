Clear
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Collins scores 27 to lead MVSU over North Alabama 76-68

By AP News

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Terry Collins scored 27 points as Mississippi Valley State beat North Alabama 76-68 on Friday night.

Collins also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Delta Devils (1-4). Danny Washington scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Dallas Howell led the way for the Lions (3-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Ortiz added 13 points. Will Soucie had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington scored 19 points in the second half to help lead MVSU to its first win of the season.

NEXT UP

Mississippi Valley State’s next game is Sunday against Missouri on the road. North Alabama squares off against Hampton on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 