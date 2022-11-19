Clear
Crowley scores 25, Southern Miss tops Liberty 76-72

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Austin Crowley’s 25 points helped Southern Mississippi defeat Liberty 76-72 on Friday night.

Crowley had three steals for the Golden Eagles (4-0). Felipe Haase scored 23 points with eight rebounds and three steals.

Darius McGhee led the way for the Flames (2-2) with 29 points, six rebounds and two steals. Brody Peebles added 24 points.

Haase scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help Southern Miss hold on.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Southern Miss takes on Winthrop while Liberty plays Northwestern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

