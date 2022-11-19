Clear
Eastern Kentucky knocks off Georgia State 62-61

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Cooper Robb hit nothing but net from beyond half court and his lone 3-pointer of the night at the buzzer carried Eastern Kentucky past Georgia State 62-61 on Friday night.

Dwon Odom, who scored 16 points for the Panthers, missed the first of a 1-and-1 at the foul line, the 6-foot-1 Robb grabbed the rebound and dribbled in inside the half-court line before burying his running 3.

The Panthers (2-2) led 43-28 at halftime. Devontae Blanton scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-2).

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Kentucky squares off against UNC Asheville while Georgia State hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

