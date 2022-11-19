Clear
Hicks’ 26 help Tarleton State defeat Belmont 89-81

By AP News

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Freddy Hicks’ 26 points — 17 in the second half — helped Tarleton State defeat Belmont 89-81 on Friday night in a Paradise Jam contest.

Hicks had eight rebounds and three steals for the Texans (2-1). Lue Williams added 16 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and they each had six rebounds. Shamir Bogues scored 14 points.

Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and five assists. Cade Tyson added 14 points and seven rebounds for Belmont. Even Brauns scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Tarleton State led Belmont at the half, 44-31, with Bogues (11 points) their high scorer before the break.

NEXT UP

Tarleton State plays Saturday against Wichita State on the road, while Belmont visits Georgia State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

