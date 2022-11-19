Clear
Western Carolina secures 88-69 victory against McNeese

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tre Jackson’s 21 points helped Western Carolina defeat McNeese 88-69 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 7 for 10, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (2-2). Tyzhaun Claude scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Russell Jones recorded 17 points and shot 5 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Christian Shumate led the way for the Cowboys (1-2) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Johnathan Massie added 10 points for McNeese. In addition, Trae English finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

