Charleston defeats Colorado State 74-64

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Scott scored 12 points as Charleston beat Colorado State 74-64 on Friday night.

Scott was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Cougars (4-1). Reyne Smith scored 11 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Pat Robinson III was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Rivera finished with 15 points for the Rams (4-1). John Tonje added nine points and seven rebounds for Colorado State. In addition, Taviontae Jackson had eight points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

