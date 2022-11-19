Clear
39 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Balanc’s perfection sends Quinnipiac past Albertus Magnus

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc’s scored 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Quinnipiac beat Division III-member Albertus Magnus 86-68 on Friday night.

Balanc was 5 for 5 from 3-point range and made all three of his foul shots for the Bobcats (5-0). Luis Kortright scored 15 points, going 6 of 7 (3 for 4 from distance). Jamil Riggins was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Antonio Bonilla and Terry Dawkins each scored 13 points for the Falcons who played a total of 18 players and saw 10 enter the scoring column.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac hosts Stephen F. Austin in its next matchup on November 25.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 