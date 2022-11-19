Clear
Maldonado scores 28 points to send Wyoming past Howard 78-71

By AP News

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Hunter Maldonado scored 28 points, 19 in the second half, and Wyoming beat Howard 78-71 on Friday night in a Paradise Jam contest.

Maldonado also contributed three steals for the Cowboys (3-1). Ethan Anderson went 5 of 7 from the field to add 11 points. Jake Kyman recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Elijah Hawkins led the Bison (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six assists. Howard also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from William Settle. In addition, Bryce Harris had 11 points.

Howard led 38-32 at intermission.

NEXT UP

Wyoming takes on Santa Clara on Wednesday, and Howard visits Austin Peay on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

