Clear
39 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Scott-Grayson scores 26 in Old Dominion win over Furman

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday.

Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2).

Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for Furman (2-2), JP Pegues scored 20 points and Jalen Slawson finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.

Old Dominion went into halftime leading Furman 34-27. Essien scored nine points in the half. Scott-Grayson’s 18-point second half helped Old Dominion finish off the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Old Dominion plays Saturday against East Carolina at home, and Furman hosts Tusculum on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 