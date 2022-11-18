McRae scores 14, Sacramento St. defeats UC Merced 58-43

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae had 14 points in Sacramento State’s 58-43 victory against UC Merced on Friday.

McRae had 14 rebounds for the Hornets (3-1). Cameron Wilbon scored 12 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Hunter Marks recorded nine points and finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kingsley Obiorah led the Bobcats (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mason Westlake added 13 points and six assists for UC Merced. In addition, DeDrick Martin had six points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Sacramento State visits UC Davis in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press